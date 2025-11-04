Short Interest in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Rises By 37.2%

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANRO traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. 759,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,050. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Alto Neuroscience has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.81.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANRO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

