Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Qiagen also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.380-2.380 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QGEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

QGEN traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. 3,535,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,398. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Qiagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

