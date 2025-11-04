Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE RVLV traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. 2,180,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,371. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 830.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 901,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 508,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 504,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 93,422 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 182,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 140,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

