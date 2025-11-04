Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Revolve Group Stock Down 6.8%
Revolve Group stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
