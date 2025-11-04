Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. Lucky Strike Entertainment updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of LUCK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 1,300,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,063. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.23%.

Insider Activity at Lucky Strike Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lucky Strike Entertainment news, President Lev Ekster bought 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $25,024.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,282. This trade represents a 3.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 5,179 shares of company stock worth $51,627 over the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUCK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

