Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.6 million-$138.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.0 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.150-1.190 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 698,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,188. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.46, a P/E/G ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. Intapp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intapp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $260,099.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 882,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,828.12. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $281,381.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,520.82. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 101,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,798 in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Intapp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 78,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intapp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,104,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Intapp by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 176,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 37,173 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

