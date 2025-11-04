CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 0.8% increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

CDW has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CDW has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDW to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $13.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.66. 3,577,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. CDW has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $222.92.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

