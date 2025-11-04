Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 1.6% increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of UTMD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. 15,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.32. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $68.99.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 60.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 156.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

