TPG Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

TPG has a dividend payout ratio of 82.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TPG to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ TPG traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,830. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -281.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. TPG has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.32 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TPG by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 268.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TPG by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in TPG by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.