Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.
Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.
Thomson Reuters Trading Down 5.9%
Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $9.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.60. 2,554,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,252. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $145.22 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
