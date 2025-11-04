Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,451. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $609.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.59.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 105,300 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $276,939.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,061,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,082.24. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,419,900.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 54.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 91.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 317.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

