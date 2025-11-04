DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. DMC Global updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 134,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.46. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in DMC Global by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 70,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DMC Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 554,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

