Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. Arteris updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Arteris stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 694,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,515. The stock has a market cap of $525.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.49. Arteris has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.
In other news, major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,689,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,636,157.97. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 6,421 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $84,821.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,323.90. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,205 shares of company stock worth $5,650,115. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
