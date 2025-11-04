Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. Arteris updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Arteris Price Performance

Arteris stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 694,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,515. The stock has a market cap of $525.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.49. Arteris has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,689,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,636,157.97. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 6,421 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $84,821.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,323.90. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,205 shares of company stock worth $5,650,115. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

