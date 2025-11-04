Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

APPS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.55. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 31.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $74,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

