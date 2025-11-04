Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,940. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.30.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on DEI. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
