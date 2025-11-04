Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,940. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 345.45%.

Several research firms have commented on DEI. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Emmett

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.