The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,600 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGZ stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. 5,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,248. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. This trade represents a -200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

