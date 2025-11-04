eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) Short Interest Up 37.9% in October

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the September 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

eToro Group Stock Performance

eToro Group stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 857,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,474. eToro Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETOR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eToro Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eToro Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in eToro Group by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

eToro Group Company Profile

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

