Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Grows By 40.0%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 115,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 82,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 22,981,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 225,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $3.77.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

