D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.4310, with a volume of 866773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $758.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

