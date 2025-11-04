D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPSGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.4310, with a volume of 866773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEPS

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $758.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.