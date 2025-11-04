Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.00 and last traded at $126.8470. Approximately 1,776,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 907,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.23.

Primoris Services Trading Down 10.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,380,856.81. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $372,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,920. The trade was a 23.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,941 shares of company stock worth $3,004,821 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 34.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 109,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Primoris Services by 358.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 54,331 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

