China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 174,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 533% from the previous session’s volume of 27,532 shares.The stock last traded at $32.54 and had previously closed at $31.81.

China Merchants Bank Stock Up 1.7%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $163.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.06%.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

