Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $626.01 and last traded at $627.32. Approximately 26,627,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,061,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $637.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $735.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total transaction of $2,042,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,227.17. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,456 shares of company stock valued at $93,504,754. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.