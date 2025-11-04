Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Trading Down 11% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) fell 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $26.19. 11,762,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 5,326,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 10.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 226.1% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,514,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,147 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 73,337.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 202,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 202,412 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 112,063 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 117,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 54,359 shares during the period.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”?) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.