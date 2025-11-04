Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $247.39 and last traded at $250.05. Approximately 50,350,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 49,607,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $405.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.09 and its 200-day moving average is $154.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

