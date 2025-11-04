Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $293.51 and last traded at $293.5840. 15,688,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 14,534,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

