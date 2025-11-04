CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.02 and last traded at $53.5420, with a volume of 348798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 98,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,949,195.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 410,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,625.75. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.93 per share, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,865. This trade represents a 3.87% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $339,915 and sold 300,000 shares worth $15,104,854. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $7,237,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,394,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,175,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 231,613 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Further Reading

