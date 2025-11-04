Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading Down 28.6% – What’s Next?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares fell 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 212,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 61,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Nortec Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

