Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $82.42, with a volume of 614284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $116,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,032,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000,177.64. The trade was a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,993,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,309,000 after purchasing an additional 167,114 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,318 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,048,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,021,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,376,000 after purchasing an additional 111,341 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

