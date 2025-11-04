BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), reports. BRC had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The business had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. BRC updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRCC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 938,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,999. The company has a market cap of $326.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. BRC has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRCC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz purchased 100,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,786,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,925.93. This represents a 5.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BRC during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 165,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in BRC by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 256,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

