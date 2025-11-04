AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,613,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,268,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. AES has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%. AES has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 247.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 968,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 689,741 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in AES by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 253,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AES by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 146,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 129,841 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in AES by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in AES by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

