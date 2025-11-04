Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.020-2.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $856.0 million-$858.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.7 million. Rapid7 also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.370-0.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Rapid7 Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 1,474,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $5,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,518,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,585,521.04. This represents a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,592 shares in the company, valued at $558,738. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have bought 772,194 shares of company stock worth $15,135,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 114.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,136,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,148 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 535,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 144,627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 252.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 126,891 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 138.3% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 207,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

