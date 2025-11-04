Short Interest in SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:DECO) Declines By 28.6%

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:DECOGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DECO traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. 1,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $56.87.

About SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF

The SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (DECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies positioned to capitalize on opportunities within the blockchain and crypto industries, while also gaining crypto exposure through ETFs and futures contracts.

