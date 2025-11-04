Stock Traders Buy High Volume of New Fortress Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 66,582 call options on the company. This is an increase of 361% compared to the typical volume of 14,453 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on NFE. Zacks Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Johnson Rice cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Fortress Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Trading Up 14.4%
NFE traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 81,769,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,737,323. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $384.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 48.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
