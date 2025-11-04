Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Down 31.5% in October

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,200 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.38% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELZ traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 77,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Creative Medical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Creative Medical Technology ( NASDAQ:CELZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CELZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Creative Medical Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Creative Medical Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Creative Medical Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

