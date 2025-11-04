Head-To-Head Survey: Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) and Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Campari Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Campari Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Diageo has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campari Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diageo and Campari Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 2 3 4 0 2.22 Campari Group 0 3 0 1 2.50

Diageo currently has a consensus price target of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Diageo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diageo is more favorable than Campari Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diageo and Campari Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $20.25 billion 2.56 $2.35 billion N/A N/A Campari Group $3.32 billion 2.56 $218.15 million N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Campari Group.

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $4.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Campari Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Summary

Diageo beats Campari Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products. The company provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Ketel One, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Casamigos, Tanqueray, Guinness, Shui Jing Fang, Yenì, McDowell’s, Don Papa, Aviation American, Seagram, Seagram’s 7 Crown, Zacapa, Black Dog, Black & White, Signature, Royal Challenge, Godawan, Antiquity, Gordon’s, Old Parr, Windsor, Bundaberg, Ypióca, Bulleit, and Bell’s brand names. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Australia, Korea, India, Greater China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Campari Group

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A.

