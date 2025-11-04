Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Announces Earnings Results

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81), Zacks reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of LYV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,728. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

