Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.71 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.71, Zacks reports. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.76%.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mercury General

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 194.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCY

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.