NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.75%.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 0.2%

NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,056. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $867.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NGL Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 729,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,100. The trade was a 15.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,885,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,209,000 after purchasing an additional 797,895 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,730,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 455,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 168,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,248,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 165,249 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 223.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 224,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 155,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

