Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%. Essential Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.070-2.110 EPS.
Essential Utilities Price Performance
WTRG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,005. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75.
Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Northcoast Research set a $46.00 price target on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Baird R W cut Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
