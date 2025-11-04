Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.8 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

Astera Labs stock traded down $12.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,598,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.86. Astera Labs has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 320.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $17,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 518,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,945,534.48. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 25,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,195,286.68. This represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,092,997 shares of company stock worth $192,231,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $946,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4,774.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $762,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 213.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

