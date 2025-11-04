Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%. Teradata updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.380-2.420 EPS.

Teradata Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 1,695,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,130. Teradata has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

Get Teradata alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teradata

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Teradata by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 325,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of Teradata by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 40,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.