Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.380-2.420 EPS.

Teradata Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of TDC stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. Teradata has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Teradata by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,047,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 207,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 563,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after buying an additional 107,330 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,309,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Teradata by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

