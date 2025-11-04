Klaviyo (KVYO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2025 – Klaviyo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

11/1/2025 – Klaviyo is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Klaviyo was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/21/2025 – Klaviyo is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2025 – Klaviyo is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Klaviyo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

9/26/2025 – Klaviyo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Klaviyo was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In related news, Director Ed Hallen sold 89,748 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.08. Following the sale, the director owned 177,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,276.96. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $127,480,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741,781 shares of company stock worth $180,719,288 in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

