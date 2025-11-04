Fujitsu (FJTSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2440 per share and revenue of $5.4059 billion for the quarter.

Shares of FJTSY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 175,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,957. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

