Scott Belsky Purchases 1,476 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Belsky bought 1,476 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.99 per share, with a total value of $250,905.24. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,445.03. The trade was a 48.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Scott Belsky bought 1,566 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.10 per share, with a total value of $239,754.60.

On Thursday, August 28th, Scott Belsky bought 1,455 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $251,715.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.00. 4,898,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,999. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $144.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -232.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.24 and a 200 day moving average of $187.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Stephens cut their price target on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

