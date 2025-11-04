Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Short Interest Up 38.5% in October

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,100 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,238,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2,264.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 620,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 594,719 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,899,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,371,000. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,311,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.74. 46,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,876. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

