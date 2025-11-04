AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 1.9% After Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $260.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $217.08 and last traded at $216.0860. 6,159,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,407,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.96.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.42. The stock has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

