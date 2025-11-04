Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $217.40 and last traded at $218.03. 23,095,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 23,238,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.70.

Specifically, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $2,387,888.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 409,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,136,637.94. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 11,898 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.53, for a total value of $2,742,845.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,748,830.40. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Micron Technology Trading Down 7.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a market cap of $244.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.