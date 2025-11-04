Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 761,900 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 38.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 84.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance
Shares of GUSH traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 1,248,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $219.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
