Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Short Interest Down 28.1% in October

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,071. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 584,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 123,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

